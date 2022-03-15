Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings “Sometimes Y” Album Review

Sometimes Y

If you think you’re excited about the new Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings album, there’s someone who’s even more excited. That’s Yelawolf himself. The famous rapper shared in a statement to Billboard before the album dropped that they had planned to work together for so long, and when they finally did, he thought, ‘What the f–k were we waiting on?!’

Yelawolf explained that the album title is the name of the band/group “because of the question we bring to the music and the listener”. He also revealed that the project name gave them the freedom to “do anything and make any style we choose”. We hear their plan was not to make an album, but they ended up writing a full one “on the spot”. Now, that’s something.

Artwork

The project cover art is indeed a work of art. It is something that draws you in the more you look at it. It features a waste desert land and a person on a bike driving away from what seems to be an eye in place of the sun. Just like everything that Yelawolf has ever shared with this world, this would make you think, as you try to understand what it could mean.

Features

The major focus of the “Sometimes Y” album is on Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings’ ability to work together. The album does not include any guest features, just the two of them.

They have shared that they always had plans to work with each other but that never really happened. When they finally did, they ended up writing a whole album on the spot. We, on the other hand, did not know what to expect from a Yelawolf and Shooter collaboration. But our wonder was satisfied with the release of their first single from the album.

Popular Tracks

Of course, if you’re going to drop one of the most unexpected albums of the year, you would have to give fans a taste of what to expect. That’s exactly what Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings did before the release of the “Sometimes Y” album.

They dropped a few singles to get their fans hyped for the collab. The first release “Make Me A Believer” gave us everything we wanted in just one does. It also gained a thumbs up from the fans. They followed the song with two more releases including “Rock & Roll Baby” and “Jump Out The Window”. A fourth single tagged “Radio” was released just before the album dropped. And yes, they have all been well received by the fans.

Tracks

NO Title Time 1 Sometimes Y 3:21 2 Hole In My Head 4:43 3 Rock & Roll Baby 5:57 4 Make Me A Believer 5:00 5 Shoe String 3:07 6 Radio 4:27 7 Jump Out The Window 4:09 8 Catch You On The Other Side 4:34 9 Fucked Up Day 5:09 10 Moonshiner’s Run 3:28

Production & Vocal Delivery

When Yelawolf asks the question inquiring what they had been waiting for before working together? We also want to know the answer to that. Shooter Jennings is credited as producer on all the songs on the project. He also shows his versatility on all the tracks, while Yelawolf complements his work with amazing vocals on each track. The work done on each project is laudable, from the production to the songwriting and also to the vocal delivery.

Summary

First, it would be best to check this album out without anything in mind. Of course, like everyone else, you don’t know what to expect, but then it engulfs you from the first track on the project which is the title track.

With the project, Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings deliver one of the best collaborative projects of the year. The album makes us wish there would be more like it and from their camp. The album feels new, fresh, just like a first collaboration should. There is no doubt that they just chose to have fun with the music. And yes, Rock and Roll lets you have fun.

