Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em “Big Draco 3” Album Review

Soulja Boy continued his delivery this year with his new album “Big Draco 3”. The project was preceded by the release of a few singles before it was finally released.

Soulja has put in very noticeable work this year. First, he appeared on the second instalment of Kanye’s “Donda” album and debuted his reality show on Revolt TV. Now, he has put in a good body of work that no one can deny. Here is all you should know about the 3rd instalment of the “Big Draco” album, released on March 11.

Artwork

On March 4, 2022, Draco took to social media to announce the coming release of the Big Draco 3 album. He unveiled the album cover art and shared the release date,e leaving fans frenzy.

Ever the hustler, the artwork for the album depicted what he’s all about. He features photos of the Hip Hop star holding stacks of 100 dollar bills in hand while posing for the camera. The shiny ice on his fingers also makes a resounding statement. And of course, there are two whips (one black and one red) which help show he’s getting paid. The artwork is your everyday rap cover art showing ice, stacks of money, and whips.

Features

While the tracklist for the new album is stacked, Soulja Boy keeps the features to a minimum. You may wonder why, but we are guessing he just wants to show fans how much he can hold down a good album without a lot of help.

Only three tracks on the album are features. They include “Skeleton” featuring DJ Kiss, “Switch Blade” featuring HoodTrophy Bino & DJ Kiss, and “Slidin Round” featuring Inas X. He also does a fantastic job putting on lesser-known names on the project. But, of course, that also proves how much he supports their grind.

Popular Tracks

Before the release of the “Big Draco 3” album, Soulja Boy first dropped a number of singles to give fans a taste of what was coming. He dropped a couple of tracks that did not make it to the album. They include “Euphoria”, “Liu Kang”, “Lion”, and “Walk Em Down”. Each song made quite the impression. The album features some very interesting tracks including “Put That Sh** On”, “Out The Window”, “Skeleton”, and more.

Over the weekend, he took to social media to reveal the official dance for the album track “Swag Walk”. There is no doubt that he means to replicate the viral dance of his previous hit “She Make It Clap”.

Tracks

NO Title Artist Time 1 100 Grand Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 2:36 2 Balenciaga Baby Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 2:45 3 Put That Shit On Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 1:54 4 Slime Em Down Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 1:48 5 UFO’s & Satellite’s Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 2:30 6 Swag Walk Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 2:19 7 Out the Window Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 2:21 8 Baby Let’s Do It Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 2:20 9 Dangerous Game Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 1:51 10 Skeleton (feat. DJ Kiss) Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 2:08 11 Switch Blade (feat. Hoodtrophy Bino & DJ Kiss) Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 1:53 12 Slidin Round (feat. iNas X) Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 2:01 13 Gone Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 2:16 14 Goin Down Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 2:05 15 Chain Gang Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 1:52 16 Until the Sun Goes Down Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 2:41 17 Vlone Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em 2:05

Production & Delivery

Soulja Boy reportedly worked with a couple of production while creating the “Big Draco 3” album. Some of them include Flowrency, Goatside, Stalkerrekryt, Benji Ortega, Nioh Beatz, 8goincrazy, TotB, and more.

Listening to the project, you can tell how much it is influenced by a lot of Trap music’s biggest names including Migos, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, and more. Soulja’s delivery on all the tracks on the project is also impressive. He rides every beat like it was down to his skin.

Summary

With the new “Big Draco 3” album, Soulja Boy proved to the Trap world that he never will run out of material. He went all out with this one, flooding it with 17 memorable tracks that will have you singing along after only a few listens.

He has always been about the hustle, and his music has shown this. Soulja stays on his grind and lets the hustle inspire his words on this one. He also gave a few lesser names a platform to play on his turf on this new release. Indeed, he isn’t called Big Draco for no reason.

