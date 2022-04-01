Nigo “I know NIGO” Album Review

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

I Know NIGO!

Nigo

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Hip-Hop/Rap Release Date: 2022-03-25

2022-03-25 Explicitness: explicit

explicit Track Count: 11

11 Victor Victor Worldwide; ℗ 2022 Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

I Know Nigo is a collection of tracks that express Nigo’s prominence in Hip-Hop culture as he curates a soundtrack that delivers on the message: “I Know Nigo,” even when some songs don’t land.

I Know Nigo is like a B-level roller coaster ride where the highs get you going, but the lows confuse you. What confuses you about the lows are the features and the kind of A-Game they try to bring into the fold.

With spectacular instrumentation and production, your ears are bound to come in contact with some great consistency in tone, though in verses, there might’ve been a minor inconsistency, particularly with rappers you’d least expect, like Pharrell and Kid Cudi. However, they seemed to still deliver the needed vibe for the LP.

Album Cover Artwork

A truly artistic piece of work here on the cover of this album, which shows a flock, well, some birds that come in different colours flapping their wings as they fly within the space of a dog sitting on a flying, Aladdin-esque mat.

Out of five birds in the picture, one seems to be less interested in flying, as it sits on the head of the dog who’s afloat on the royal-like checkered flying mat. Nevertheless, there’s something to be noticed about the lovely birds in flight and how they complement the dog, adorned with a piece of expensive gold jewellery that hangs about its neck.

Besides the flying mat and pricey gold accessory, the birds surrounding the dog in that manner is the catchiest thing about this art, which portrays what is at play on the album and also throughout NIGO’s career as a DJ and producer, where he works with different artists from different genres. He’s the big dog that all the cool birds roll with, making them proud enough to say, “I know NIGO”.

Tracks and Features

Lost & Found” by WANG$AP starts things off with A$AP Rocky on top of a “3 Kings” sample, talking about wanting his credit before switching up into a sample of “Like a Boss” by Slim Thug for Tyler, The Creator to spit some braggadocio.

“Arya” by Rocky works in a piano-heavy instrumental, shouting out the Game of Thrones character of the same name. “Punch Bowl” by Clipse sees the duo reflecting on their past on top of an atmospheric Neptune instrumental leading into “Functional Addict” by Gunna & Pharrell taking a funkier route getting sexual.

Meanwhile, on “Want It Bad”, we have KiD CuDi on top of an electropop beat talking about how his work is never done before “Morë Tonight” goes into hip-house territory for a fun Teriyaki Boyz reunion.

“Paper Plates” by A$AP Ferg continues to flex over a riveting beat, but then “Hear Me Clearly” by Pusha T follows it up with a boom-bap banger produced by Kanye West, telling everyone who fears him to admit it.

The song “Remember” by Pop Smoke has a dope sample of “Sound of a Woman” by Kiesza to go at anyone who opposes him, while the penultimate track “Heavy” by Lil Uzi Vert takes influence from UK Drill talking about repping Moncler hard.

“Come On, Let’s Go” by Tyler, The Creator ends the album by telling a b*tch the time she’s wasting is on him with the beat giving off heavy summer vibes.

Tracks

NO Title Artist Time 1 Lost and Found Freestyle 2019 A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator & Nigo 2:54 2 Arya ASAP Rocky & Nigo 2:42 3 Punch Bowl Pusha T, Clipse & Nigo 3:01 4 Functional Addict Pharrell Williams, Gunna & Nigo 3:25 5 Want It Bad Kid Cudi & Nigo 3:18 6 Morë Tonight Teriyaki Boys & Nigo 3:36 7 Paper Plates Pharrell Williams, A$AP Ferg & Nigo 2:33 8 Hear Me Clearly Pusha T & Nigo 2:21 9 Remember Pop Smoke & Nigo 2:15 10 Heavy Nigo & Lil Uzi Vert 3:19 11 Come On, Let’s Go Tyler The Creator & Nigo 3:19

Album Theme

The album is just a feel-good project with a different kind of high vibration. It showcases the versatility that is in sync between the featured guests and the sick production.

Production Credits

The production on the album is stellar, with work ranging from The Neptunes to AXL Beats and CuBeatz, to name a few.

