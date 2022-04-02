Miley Cyrus “ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE” Album Review

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Miley Cyrus

Genre: Pop

Pop Release Date: 2022-04-01

2022-04-01 Explicitness: explicit

explicit Country: ZAF

ZAF Track Count: 20

20 ℗ 2022 Smiley Miley, Inc. under exclusive license to Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music

ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE documents each distinct Cyrus era, from the teen heartbreak of early hits like “7 Things” to the punky spirit of her newer material like “Never Be Me.” The album also includes brand-new songs “ATTENTION” and “You,” the latter of which Cyrus debuted during her recent New Year’s Eve special alongside Pete Davidson.

Further cementing her legacy as the queen of covers, ATTENTION includes Cyrus’ beloved renditions of classics like Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” as well as some intriguing mash-ups, such as “We Can’t Stop” mixed with Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?”

ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE was recorded during Cyrus’ performance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena in February 2022. Her first-ever live album captures over half her life spent in the spotlight and her legacy as a performer.

Album Cover Artwork

The album cover art features Miley in a see-through outfit, showing her backside in a thong, together with her left hand adorned with different small tattoos, including the one slightly above the small of her back.

With how confident and expressive Miley has been with her art and body, she is channelling herself on this cover, appealing for Attention most sensually. As the project is her first-ever live album, she would need all the Attention she can get for her Miley Live rendition.

Tracks and Features

Attention: Miley Live houses 20 tracks, of which 4 are covers, including “We Can’t Stop/Where is My Mind?”, “Heart of Glass”, “Jolene”, “Like a Prayer”. There is one remix on the project, too, coming in at track 17, “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)”.

Tracks

NO Title Time 1 ATTENTION 1:35 2 We Can’t Stop X Where Is My Mind? 5:34 3 Plastic Hearts 3:26 4 Heart of Glass 3:07 5 4×4 3:00 6 (SMS) Bangerz 3:20 7 Dooo It! 1:08 8 23 8:54 9 Never Be Me 3:33 10 Maybe 4:07 11 7 Things 3:40 12 Bang Bang X See You Again 4:32 13 Jolene 4:26 14 High 3:29 15 You 3:01 16 Like a Prayer 3:27 17 Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix) 3:40 18 The Climb 6:00 19 Wrecking Ball X Nothing Compares 2 U 5:13 20 Party In The USA 7:00

There are some other old bangers on the live album also recorded live on stage as she performed them. Songs like “Bangerz”, “23”, “Wrecking Ball” which was mashed up with “Nothing Compares 2 U” and the anthem, “Party in the USA”.

The guitar undertones and real drumming on “We Can’t Stop” make the song a bit better. Way better than the studio version. “Where’s My Mind?” ah, a Pixies cover! But it sounds like someone is having a bad Karaoke day. So it’s probably a good thing she quit covering it and went back into We Can’t Stop.

You would love the percussion work on “Plastic Hearts”. She sounds great here. This is the best vocal song. Undoubtedly the best track on this live album. Pretty fantastic stuff.

“4×4” starts with a nifty little drum solo. Fantastic. And just like that, it turns into something you’d never see coming, with the excellent instrumentation on this. The cool Santana-style guitar riffing throughout the song spices it up the more. The vocals get pretty good toward the end too, as she hits some impressive range.

“Jolene” is the best she’s sounded on the album since Plastic Hearts. Sounds great. Of course not as good as Dolly Parton, but she makes it her own. More rock than full-on country, almost southern rock.

She does a pretty great job on “Like a Prayer”, a job done good enough to make Madonna jealous. She sang out her heart and even hit some notes the original singer probably couldn’t and still can’t.

Starting, “Bang Bang x See You Again” sounded good. Honestly, it was was very intriguing. But she trails off on ‘See You Again’, almost sounding bored of delivering the song and a bit out of tune.

Album Theme

Attention: Miley Live is a celebration of Miley’s career as an artist, a performer, and an all-around entertainer. The live album is a compendium of all her successful music career highlights.

