Michael Bublé “Higher” Album Review

Michael Bublé is a music institution, and listening to his new album “Higher”, the latest in a career that has spanned over two decades, his astonishing career is just going from strength to strength. A huge album, “Higher”, is essentially the sound of the Canadian superstar doing what he does best which is massive sounding songs matched with an equally massive personality.

A mix of covers and originals, “Higher” is another silky-smooth sounding collection of songs from the superstar’s voice. It’s a voice that makes millions of fans swoon and, as expected, is again flawlessly silky. An unintended sonic experiment is reflective of his freewheeling approach to the entire album.

“Higher” results from Bublé letting loose and trying new things — a freedom that wasn’t possible on 2018’s Love, which was recorded shortly after his son won a protracted battle with cancer. “I was healing,” he says. “I’d gone through a lot with our family, and I think that I wasn’t ready to come back.”

Every song on this record is eclectic, and it has its own beating heart. It stands out lyrically, sonically, and vocally, especially since Bublé’s voice is smooth. He can move his listening audience on an emotional level, and he emerges as a proper song stylist. It is evident that the contemporary pop throne still belongs to Michael Bublé. “Higher” earns five out of five stars.

Album Cover Artwork

Michael Buble, looking dapper in a suit, is on a lonely, clear and broad road and seems to be in motion, as can be noticed from the stills of his body movement. We can also spot his name or rather, its initials boldly spelt on the road in gold colour.

We can also see from the length of the free road behind him that he has covered quite a distance, but he isn’t tired, and neither is he showing signs of it. Instead, he presses on, despite writing his name in gold and being ahead in his lane, because he is convinced there is more ahead, more someplace Higher.

Tracks and Features

Opening with the upbeat pop of “I’ll Never Not Love You”, it’s the kind of heart-melting song that most lesser singers can only dream of producing. Elsewhere, “My Valentine”, co-written with Sir Paul McCartney, is a soaring piece of work, while Bublé’s own version of “A Nightingale Sang in Berkley Square” has all the extravagance of a Broadway show.

Tracks

NO Title Time 1 I’ll Never Not Love You 3:38 2 My Valentine 3:28 3 A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square 3:05 4 Make You Feel My Love 3:17 5 Baby I’ll Wait 2:23 6 Higher 3:05 7 Crazy (with Willie Nelson) 4:54 8 Bring It On Home to Me 4:35 9 Don’t Get Around Much Anymore 3:23 10 Mother 3:57 11 Don’t Take Your Love From Me 3:56 12 You’re My First, My Last, My Everything 3:45 13 Smile 3:47

A look down the tracklisting sees a healthy mix of cover tracks and collaborations on “Higher”, including a collaboration with country star Willie Nelson on “Crazy” alongside Bublé’s take on the Bob Dylan classic “Make You Feel My Love”.

Of the originals, “Mother” is tinged with emotion, while the title track is a fantastic slice of sultry pop matched with a video premiered from outer space. On this evidence, it’d be impossible to accuse the superstar of doing things by half!

The album finishes with a faithful rendition of “Smile” by Charlie Chaplin. Another excellent reworking by Michael to finish off an album that will have his millions of fans doing just that.

Album Theme

On “Higher,” Bublé gets to show the full breadth of his talent while staying true to idols, influences, and, most importantly, himself.

Production Credits

Featuring 12 tracks, including a selection of standout originals and elevated cover versions, the singing sensation enlists a big-name ensemble of producers for his 11th studio album, including Greg Wells and Bob Rock, along with Alan Chang, Jason “Spicy G” Goldman, and Sir Paul McCartney.

