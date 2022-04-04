background
Kanye West Pulls Out Of Upcoming Coachella Performance

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 4, 2022Last Updated: April 4, 2022
Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Live Nation

Kanye West just pulled out of his scheduled performance at the Coachella festival, confirmed a source to Variety. Ye had been scheduled to take the stage on the closing night of the two-weekend festival, which would run from April 15 to 17 and April 22-24.

The reason for his sudden cancellation was not immediately made clear, though a source revealed to Variety that he had neither rehearsed nor prepared for the forthcoming appearance.

However, reasons abound as to why the news does not come as a surprise, as West’s unpredictable and combative behaviour in recent times makes his appearance questionable. In January the announcement had come that he had been taken off a scheduled appearance at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards due to what was considered as his “concerning online behaviour.”

Headlining the first two nights at Coachella fest will be Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. The fest, possibly prepared for this moment, had billed EDM titans, Swedish House Mafia, in a spot unspecified on the lineup, listed somewhere at the base of the official announcement poster.

That now leaves open the option of the group taking Ye’s place as Sunday’s headliner, in the wake of him pulling out. With the festival just a week and a half away, that wouldn’t be far from what would likely play out.

