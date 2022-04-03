Dreamville & J. Cole “D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape” Review

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape

Dreamville & J. Cole

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Hip-Hop/Rap Release Date: 2022-03-31

2022-03-31 Explicitness: explicit

explicit Track Count: 15

15 ℗ 2022 Dreamville/Interscope Records

Cole looks to etch his name alongside the likes of Lil Wayne, T.I., Jeezy, and Gucci Mane with “D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz mixtape”, which showcases his Dreamville crew while doling out sporadic doses of his lyrical exploits.

D-Day is primarily comprised of rap. However, the mixtape’s finest moments come courtesy of Dreamville’s resident songstress, Ari Lennox, who’s also become Cole’s most popular and acclaimed recruit thus far.

A collective born out of its founders’ affinity for collaboration, Dreamville’s stable of artists is the main draw on D-Day, but space is made for additional talent to get in on the fun.

Dreamville’s evolution is evidenced throughout D-Day, with each artist on the roster offering noteworthy contributions to the project. Yet, as the head of the ship, J. Cole is looked upon to set the tone and deliver in his own right, a task he seemingly pulls off with ease.

Mixtape Cover Artwork

It looks like the end of the world as we know it, and the last survivors or rather, the heroes, were gathered together for a group photograph. J. Cole is flanked by a host of other people that also happen to be the featured acts on the project.

They are all dressed in black and grey villain-esque outfits, looking serious and dangerous for the group picture. They look like the kind of people to call on for any herculean mission, even if it involves blowing up a mountain or rolling back freshly-erupted molten magma with their bare hands.

It also looks like they all have to work together on any given mission, which is what was heard on this project. Everyone, including DJ Drama himself came through for this hip-hop mission called “D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape”.

Tracks and Features

The mixtape is a 15-track project featuring everyone on Dreamville and other guest features that include 2 Chainz, Young Nudy, G Perico, Reason, A$AP Ferg, Kenny Mason, and Shek Wes.

Tracks

NO Title Artist Time 1 Stick (feat. Kenny Mason & Sheck Wes) Dreamville, JID & J. Cole 5:09 2 Ghetto Gods Freestyle (feat. 2 Chainz) Dreamville & EARTHGANG 2:53 3 Lifestyle (feat. A$AP Ferg) Dreamville & Bas 2:46 4 Starting 5 Dreamville, Lute, Cozz & Omen 4:30 5 Coming Down Dreamville & Ari Lennox 2:36 6 Hair Salon (feat. G Perico & REASON) Dreamville & Cozz 3:13 7 Freedom of Speech Dreamville & J. Cole 2:11 8 Blackberry Sap Dreamville & Ari Lennox 2:29 9 Like Wine Dreamville & Lute 2:35 10 Jozi Flows Dreamville, Bas & EARTHGANG 2:55 11 Barry From Simpson (feat. 2 Chainz & Young Nudy) Dreamville & JID 3:17 12 Everybody Ain’t Shit Dreamville & EARTHGANG 3:23 13 Ballin in Newport Dreamville & Omen 3:32 14 Big Trouble Freestyle Dreamville & Cozz 2:43 15 Heavens EP Dreamville & J. Cole 2:58

“Oh, I know you n****s didn’t see this coming,” DJ Drama acknowledges on “Stick,” a boisterous opener pairing J.I.D. and J. Cole with Sheck Wes and Kenny Mason atop production by AraabMuzik, Beat Butcha, and Christo. With J.I.D. and Cole’s more lyrical stanzas contrasting with Sheck and Kenny’s penchant for pandemonium, the track makes for an epic introductory cut that takes Cole out of his comfort zone with positive results.

Dreamville’s northern ambassador, Bas, connects with fellow New Yorker A$AP Ferg on “Lifestyle.” Elsewhere, lute, Cozz, and Omen form a triangle offense on the WYLDFYRE-produced cut “Starting 5,” which may have benefited from additional guest spots to align with the title and theme of the song.

G Perico and Reason contribute riveting performances alongside Cozz on the ghastly groove “Hair Salon,” while 2 Chainz joins EARTHGANG on “Ghetto Gods Freestyle” before reappearing. Alongside Young Nudy and J.I.D. on the brooding thumper “Barry From Simpson.”

Reworking the soul classic “I’m Going Down” into “Coming Down,” an infectious, modernized take on the original, and purring her sensuous desires on the bedroom romper “Blackberry Sap,” Lennox’s contributions are sure to ramp up the buzz surrounding her anticipated sophomore effort to a deafening crescendo.

Kicking stream of consciousness flows on “Freedom of Speech,” and demolishing Drake’s “Pipe Down” instrumental for the mixtape closer “Heavens EP,” Jermaine equips himself well, matching efficiency with excellence in his triumvirate of appearances.

Album Theme

D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape captures Dreamville in their free-wheeling flow of creativity. It’s the mingling of rap and creativity to sell their reality in a most relatable manner.

Production Credits

The production of this mixtape was handled by AraabMuzik, Beat Butcha, Christo, and WYLDFYRE.

