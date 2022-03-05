DaBaby & NBA YoungBoy “BETTER THAN YOU” Album Review

BETTER THAN YOU

DaBaby & YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Hip-Hop/Rap Release Date: 2022-03-04

Explicitness: explicit

Country: USA

Track Count: 12

South Coast Music Group / Interscope Records / Atlantic Records

The bars of DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again collide in the two rapper’s new project, Better Than You. Better Than You features so many lyrics about gun violence it made it hard to listen to in the midst of all that is going on in the world today.

When the two rappers weren’t talking about shooting folks, they were talking about slaying women and being richer than us all. What I think makes the project a decent listen is that DaBaby and NBA do a great job of having us glued to our seats by hitting us with rap styles that are explosive as hell and soulful vocal performances.

NBA YoungBoy and DaBaby are cancelled, blackballed, and misunderstood rappers that have found a way to stay afloat in a world that loves to push aside people like them. That said, it makes all of the sense in the world that they decided to link up for a full-length project.

Album Cover Artwork

The artwork features puppet-like figures wearing the faces of DaBaby on the left and YoungBoy Never Broke Again on the right. The pair appear like a boy band of just two guys, holding a show and having the crowd go wild for their music. But then again, because of the album title, the cover artwork could also mean that the rappers are literally above every other person in their line of view, seeing as they are both on an elevated platform, which depicts how Better Than You they are.

Tracks & Features

Better Than You contains 12 songs from rappers, DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy. They go on the musical journey together from the first track to the last.

Tracks

NO Title Time 1 Hit 2:05 2 On this Line 2:29 3 Little to A lot 3:38 4 WiFi 2:40 5 Turbo 2:59 6 BBL 3:12 7 Count on me 2:54 8 Syracuse 2:05 9 Creeper 2:48 10 Head Off 3:00 11 Neighborhood Superstar 3:55 12 Bestie 1:51

The album starts with the track, “Hit”, in which the two rap stars spit bars about the fast life, with DaBaby saying, “it’s getting so hard to be humble”. They also throw in a play on guns and violence.

Sliding into the next track, “On This Line”, the rappers rap about gun and gang violence, with DaBaby expressing his desire to get someone close to him out of jail. Just a general theme of hood, street violence.

On to the third song, “Little to a Lot”, the duo does a little of reminiscing, casting their minds back to level zero where they came from and swearing off going back down. YB is also heard talking about some of his struggles.

“WiFi” and “Turbo”, together with “BBL”, share the exact borderline theme centring on guns, violence, the expensive lifestyle and their sexcapades with women of easy virtue.

On “Count on Me”, the 7th song, we get a different side of the rappers, a softer side that shows us how human they are, not minding all the rugged, gangster vibe. They want to be trusted enough to be counted on by the ones they love and care about.

From “Syracuse” into “Creeper”, the tempo returned to the usual, repeated theme of violence and DaBaby’s sexual adventures with a fan who supposedly has a man. Way to go, DaBaby!

“Head Off” and “Neighborhood Superstar” sound alike, theme-wise, with both rappers flowing about their lavish, affluent lifestyles with some violence and their sexual ordeals with different women. Another thing you could notice is DaBaby’s dislike for the paps.

They close out the album with “Bestie”, where the emcees sprinkle some street bromance into the vibe. It is clear the pair have many common interests, as they are heard rapping about indulging in similar activities that seem to excite both parties.

