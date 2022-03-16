Benny The Butcher “Tana Talk 4” Album Review

Tana Talk 4

Benny the Butcher

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Release Date: 2022-03-11

Explicitness: explicit

explicit Country: ZAF

Track Count: 12

12 ℗ 2022 Griselda Records / EMPIRE

2022 is the new year as we know it and also the year of the fourth volume of Jeremie Damon Pennick’s “Tana Talk” series. The champ is still “talking,” still “butchering” the lyrics.

Known by his adopted stage name Benny The Butcher, this American rapper popped on the music scene earlier than most, but it’s open to doubt that he’s one of the most talked-about in American pop culture right now.

That notwithstanding, the songster sure knows what he’s made of, and he beautifully asserts his creative powers in what is best described as the follow-up to his “Tana Talk” album.

This album is significant because, among others, it’s a totem of a musician saying goodbye to the orbit he’d occupied for years – that of an indie artist. It may be a goodbye and it may not be a goodbye – at least he’s still there in this splendid compilation and fans can connect with him through it, any day.

Tracklist

For his latest drop, Benny The Butcher serves a compact offering of 12 tracks, distilling his experiences. He started on an invigorating note with “Johnny P’s Caddy,” a collaborative work with J. Cole.

Next, he would link up with Stove God Cooks for “Back 2x,” a jam that easily embed hope in the spirit of anyone willing to listen to it.

Scorchers like “Super plug,” “Weekend in the Perry’s,” “10 More Commandments,” “Tyson Vs Ali,” and “Uncle Bun” followed, ultimately culminating in “Mr. Chow Hall.” By then 40 minutes would have passed. The project is worth it.

Tracks

NO Title Artist Time 1 Johnny P’s Caddy Benny the Butcher & J. Cole 3:45 2 Back 2x (feat. Stove God Cooks) Benny the Butcher 3:50 3 Super Plug Benny the Butcher 3:28 4 Weekends In The Perry’s (feat. Boldy James) Benny the Butcher 3:08 5 10 More Commandments (feat. Diddy) Benny the Butcher 3:58 6 Tyson vs. Ali (feat. Conway the Machine) Benny the Butcher 4:08 7 Uncle Bun (feat. 38 Spesh) Benny the Butcher 2:41 8 Thowy’s Revenge Benny the Butcher 2:59 9 Billy Joe Benny the Butcher 3:23 10 Guerrero (feat. Westside Gunn) Benny the Butcher 3:04 11 Bust A Brick Nick Benny the Butcher 3:44 12 Mr. Chow Hall Benny the Butcher 2:14

Features

For this compilation, Benny The Butcher worked with a small army. Oh well, an army is what comes to mind when one thinks of the quality of guests on the song and what they ended up doing.

Benny The Butcher set the tempo for a magical run by tapping the rap resources of J. Cole. It’s a splendid partnership that is memorable on all counts.

Stove God Cooks, Boldy James, Diddy, Conway the Machine, 38 Spesh, and Westside Gunn of Griselda Records popped on different numbers with Benny The Butcher to complete the rap army.

Album Cover Artwork

Key songs

While this album glitters with several splendid numbers, some of them just cannot be missed. One such number is “10 More Commandments,” a number for which he dropped some cosmic truths – realities from which everyone can learn.

When one talks “commandments” with the number 10, biblical imagery immediately leaps to mins. Benny The Butcher spares you’re a lunatic’s proselytizing in this number, though. He has a message in that song yet, and it’s for the world…

Message

For an album of this length, it’s not surprising that Benny The Butcher should adopt not one but multiple themes. Key among those themes is survival.

Yup, Benny The Butcher is a man of the streets, and he’s got so much to say about the same. The listener comes off from a sojourn in the land of his verses not only invigorated but empowered to take on the streets – and the thunders in between.

Also, there are unmistakable messages of optimism and hope embedded in the songs. Benny The Butcher is a fighter, and from listening to what he’s just released, the listener is most likely to end up with similar energy – that of the fighter. Not bad.

Summing up

Before he unleashed this body of work, Benny The Butcher, in what is now a tradition among most artists, shared the cover art of the project and informed fans about what was imminent.

Fans didn’t have to wait or long to savor “Tana Talk 4.” This musical feast ought to be on the table of any lover of a good time out there.

