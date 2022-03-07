Young Thug’s Baby Mama Calls Him Out For Being Absent In Their Daughter’s Life

Young Thug has come under fire from his first baby mama for being a deadbeat dad to their child.

Young Thug and his first baby mama have always had a longstanding history of disagreements and drama. From their daughter unsafely wheeling a car around as a child, or firing off e-bullets at each other on Twitter. Technically, the woman in question and Thug barely see eye to eye.

Of late, it really does seem like Young Thug is not doing right by his baby mama, who goes by @my3whatmatter1 on Twitter. Last Wednesday, she went off in a Twitter rant, claiming that the rapper has clearly been an absentee in their daughter’s life, and not doing his bit with the child. In her tweet, she mentioned how their daughter had been a victim of panic and asthma attacks, and had to be taken to the hospital constantly: “I have been to the emergency room 5 times in one month because a child stress and having panic attack and asthma attack all because her daddy don’t want to talk to her and didn’t tell her happy (birthday),” she wrote.

Also she had to add in yet another tweet that she would do whatever she it would take to shield her kids, disclosing that she has been in tears all month long owing to her recent predicament.