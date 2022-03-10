background
News

Young Thug Has Said Exactly When He Would Want To Hang Up His Rap Boots

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 10, 2022Last Updated: March 10, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Young Thug Has Said Exactly When He Would Want To Hang Up His Rap Boots » Undercover FM » Post » March 10, 2022
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Young Thug has said he really doesn’t want to hit 45 or 50 years and still making albums.

Thugger already has in view how he wants his future to go and continues to make moves that would guarantee a lifetime of success, as he reveals in a recent interview about his plans to retire from rapping twenty years from now.

The YSL boss, together with his signee, Gunna, are being featured as the new cover stars this month for Billboard, disclosing to the publication how he doesn’t look forward to always being an artist, as he has his focus pegged on other career paths, understanding that ten years from now, he will need to be there for his kids in order to set them up for successful lives.

Related Articles

Bearing that in the fore of his mind, Thug says he would want to hang up his microphone within the timeframe of the next twenty years.

“I just don’t want to be a certain age and still rapping. I’d rather start doing a different thing. It ain’t even about nobody else, it’s just about me and my integrity and how I want to be looked at. Why would I be 45 or 50 years old trying to record albums? When I’m 50 years old, I know 80% of the world is motherf*cking 15 to 24. What the f*ck am I trying to make an album at 50 for? I got kids that gonna need more attention from me in 10 years,” said the rapper.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 10, 2022Last Updated: March 10, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

The ‘Queens’ Release New Song "Preparaté" Featuring Ohno And "Eso Lo Tengo Lo" » Undercover FM » Post » March 10, 2022

The ‘Queens’ Release New Song “Preparaté” Featuring Ohno And “Eso…

January 19, 2022
NFL Says Eminem Was Not Prevented From Taking A Knee At The Super Bowl » Undercover FM » Post » March 10, 2022

NFL Says Eminem Was Not Prevented From Taking A Knee…

February 15, 2022
Memphis in May: Megan Thee Stallion Included On The Beale Street Music Festival Lineup » Undercover FM » Post » March 10, 2022

Memphis in May: Megan Thee Stallion Included On The Beale…

March 1, 2022
Hip-hop's Frequently Sampled Soul Singer And Legend, Syl Johnson, Dead At 85 » Undercover FM » Post » March 10, 2022

Hip-hop’s Frequently Sampled Soul Singer And Legend, Syl Johnson, Dead…

February 7, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button