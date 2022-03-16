Young Dolph Was Shot At Multiple Times On Different Body Parts, Autopsy Reveals

Young Dolph was fired at 22 times in the sporadic rain of gunfire that claimed the famed rapper’s life at a Memphis bakery last November, WHBQ-TV reveal in new autopsy results.

The findings retrieved from the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center have it that Young Dolph, real name Adolph Thorton Jr., was shot in his left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right shoulder, both arms and multiple times in his back.

The late rapper’s aunt, Rita Myers, said she was still patiently waiting to have eyes on the report, and that she was bracing herself for the details that have now been reported by local media. “It’s difficult to process. This takes us through it all again. We’re going through a whole lot right now, and this adds to it,” Myers shares with Rolling Stone.

Speaking during an interview in January, the same week her late nephew’s murder suspects were singled out and publicly identified, Myers explained that her family was still trying to get over the loss: “Our family has suffered a tremendous loss, because he was the glue that held our family together.”

The late Young Dolph’s daylight assassination happened on the 17th of November, 2021, when two gunmen driving by in a stolen Mercedes-Benz rolled up on the artist as he paid a visit to a Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in his hometown.