Young Dolph Murder Suspect Assaulted Behind Bars

The man charged with the murder of late rapper, Young Dolph, was attacked in jail.

Justin Johnson, the felon facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of the late Memphis rapper, on Friday, got assaulted by another inmate at Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail, according to his attorney’s report to TMZ.

Johnson was still on the phone in the jail’s visitation area when an inmate moved to him and landed him a blow. So far, there is no word on the inmate’s motive, and the recipient of the punch, Johnson, was also not severely hurt. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed, though, that an incident went down on Friday and that it involved Johnson and a fellow inmate.

For now, an investigation is still unfolding. However, early on this month, an autopsy uncovered that the late Dolph was shot 22 times during the lethal ambush that occurred on Nov. 17, 2021. Two men reportedly stepped from a stolen Mercedes and sprayed bullets into Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis where the rapper was making a purchase.

Johnson, a rapper also, who goes by the moniker, Straight Drop, was, on Jan. 11, taken into custody after an Indiana manhunt closed in on him. He had previously shot a music video at the same Tennessee home where police discovered the same white Mercedes believed to have been the getaway car used in carrying out the assassination.