background
News

Yo Gotti Celebrates 41st Birthday With 2 Rolls Royces Worth $1.2 Million

Olumide JokotadeMay 18, 2022Last Updated: May 18, 2022
Yo Gotti Celebrates 41St Birthday With 2 Rolls Royces Worth $1.2 Million, Undercover, News, May 19, 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (10452144dn) Yo Gotti TIDAL X Rock The Vote 5th Annual Benefit Concert, Arrivals, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 21 Oct 2019

A birthday is usually a worthy excuse to indulge oneself, but for Yo Gotti, it’s not only an avenue for indulgence, it is a room for an expression of assorted luxury. Yo Gotti has never shied away from displaying his luxurious wealth, he is particularly always looking for a way to spend on people. for him, the expression of luxury is a way of life.

When he is not gifting his friends stacks of cash big enough to modernize certain third world countries, Yo is either buying exclusive luxury cars for his friends or gifting them expensive jewellery. However, on his latest birthday, it’s all about self-love for the American money man.

The American rapper whose net worth is set at $16 million turned 41 yesterday, and in a never-yet-seen show of affluence, the rapper dropped a whopping $1.2 million on two new rolls Royce. Gotti who last year made a public pledge to spend at least $1 million on himself yearly, has now gone one better than his target by spending the yearly budget on two Rolls Royce in one day.

Don't Miss
  • Eminem Celebrates 50 Million YouTube Subscribers With New Video Supercut
  • Big Sean Shares Romantic Birthday Message For Jhene Aiko On Her 34th Birthday
    • Yo Gotti Celebrates 41St Birthday With 2 Rolls Royces Worth $1.2 Million, Undercover, News, May 19, 2022
    Cmg
    Yo Gotti Celebrates 41St Birthday With 2 Rolls Royces Worth $1.2 Million, Undercover, News, May 19, 2022
    Cmg

    Gotti who has recently moved into his new $7.6 million home last year bought himself two Richard Mille watches worth approximately $1.1 million. Before setting the annual target of at least $1 million dollars, Gotti, in 2020, spent $1.3 million on a matching turquoise Rolls Royce truck ($480,000), a turquoise Ferrari F8 ($400,000), a turquoise Lamborghini ($290,000), and a turquoise Richard Mille watch at $180,000.

    And even after spending this much already, it appears to be just the beginning for the rapper. With his annual 8th birthday batch bringing together star rappers and other artists scheduled for July 15 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, it appears it is yet morning on spenders day for the American rapper.

    Tags
    Olumide JokotadeMay 18, 2022Last Updated: May 18, 2022

    Related Articles

    Trey Songz Sexual Assault Investigation Thrown Out By Las Vegas Police, Undercover, News, May 19, 2022

    Trey Songz Sexual Assault Investigation Thrown Out By Las Vegas…

    April 11, 2022
    Rihanna Reveals She Wasn'T Exactly 'Planning' To Have A Child, Undercover, News, May 19, 2022

    Rihanna Reveals She Wasn’t Exactly ‘Planning’ To Have A Child

    April 13, 2022
    Jay-Z Speaks On Faizon Love'S Comments About Him Making Up A Drug Dealing Past, Undercover, News, May 19, 2022

    Jay-Z Speaks On Faizon Love’s Comments About Him Making Up…

    April 7, 2022
    Hateful Comments: Cardi B Changes Daughter Kulture’s Instagram To A Private, Undercover, News, May 19, 2022

    Hateful Comments: Cardi B Changes Daughter Kulture’s Instagram To A…

    February 8, 2022
    Back to top button
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE