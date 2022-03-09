XXXTENTACION’s Mother Joined By 50 Cent For The Private Screening Of Late Rapper’s Documentary, “LOOK AT ME!”

Almost four years after XXXTENTACION’s tragic passing, a new documentary titled LOOK AT ME! is scheduled to premiere at SXSW in just a few days. This was made known by the late rapper’s estate sometime last month.

Details about the upcoming doc were disclosed by the late rapper’s estate in an Instagram post, “It’s finally here: a film that takes you through the complicated life of a troubled and controversial genius, XXXTENTACION.” The post continued, “LOOK AT ME explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet.”

As the SXSW event stays brewing, 50 Cent deemed it fit to tag along with the late rapper’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, for a private screening of the film. Bernard uploaded a few photos of them both during the screening. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Private screening with the coolest motherfucker on the planet @50cent.”

Solomon Sobande, the late XXXTENTACION’s manager, also did share a few pics from the screening with the caption, “Screened the @xxxtenancion doc for @50cent! Great to have the blessings of one of the biggest artists in tv & film! I have a feeling we got more in store!”

Directed by Folayan and produced by FADER films, LOOK AT ME! will premiere at the film festival segment of SXSW on March 11th through March 20th in Austin, Texas.