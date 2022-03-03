Actress, Farrah Forke, Dies From Cancer At 54

Hollywood actress, Farrah Forke, passes away at 54.

On Wednesday, a friend dear to the actress confirmed that Forke died in her home in Texas on the 25th of February. Prior to now, the actress had been in a silent battle with cancer over the last couple of years, and was in the company of loved ones at the time of her passing. The star’s dearest family and friends also held a private service in her memory.

“Farrah was fierce, tender, loyal, loving, strong, funny, smart, protective, kind, passionate and utterly irreplaceable,” the close friend shared in her statement. “She brought a light so great to the world that even after her passing, the light remains.”

In the stead of flowers, the family of the actress has requested that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or to any charity organization(s) of their choice.

Forke was birthed in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1968. After beginning her acting career in a local production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, she moved on to the Big Apple, New York City, where she underwent studies at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

The late actress’ most notable role was on Wings, where she played Alex Lambert.