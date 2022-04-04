background
News

Will Smith Upcoming Film Projects Briefly Suspended After Oscars Slap

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 4, 2022Last Updated: April 4, 2022
202 1 minute read
Will Smith Upcoming Film Projects Briefly Suspended After Oscars Slap, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022
Photo credit: John Rasimus/STAR MAX/IPx

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Will Smith is feeling the ripple effect from his Oscars slap.

Just a week after Will smacked Chris Rock in the face, some of his film projects in the works are now in jeopardy. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix was still in the searching process for a new director for Fast and Loose, in which Smith was to star in.

In the wake of the Oscars incident, the action flick has been “quietly moved to the back burner.” It remains unclear if Netflix will proceed with making the movie with another star and director, as the original director had pulled out of the project a week before the Oscars.

Don't Miss

In addition, Bad Boys 4 was still in active development prior to the Oscars, but Sony has decided to pump the brakes a bit on the fourth installment in the blockbuster franchise.

Smith’s slave drama, Emancipation, for Apple TV+, tagged the largest film festival acquisition deal in history sealed at over $100M, had already been completed and moved to post-production. The film directed by Antoine Fuqua was scheduled for release during the course of this year, though no official release date has been announced.

In the days that followed the eventful Oscars weekend, Smith has publicly apologized to Chris Rock and even resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, willing to “fully accept any and all consequences” for his “shocking, painful, and inexcusable” conduct.

Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 4, 2022Last Updated: April 4, 2022
202 1 minute read

Related Articles

Listen: Pheelz To Drop New Single, &Quot;Folake&Quot; With Bnxn, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Listen: Pheelz To Drop New Single, “Folake” With BNXN

March 1, 2022
Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Avril Lavigne To Make Guest Appearances At The Iheartradio Music Awards, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Avril Lavigne To Make Guest…

March 22, 2022
Lil Durk Delivers Nba Youngboy Diss Song Live On &Quot;Tonight Show&Quot;, With A Joint Performance From Future, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Lil Durk Delivers NBA YoungBoy Diss Song Live On “Tonight…

March 17, 2022
Keyshia Cole Reveals She Lost Her Friendship With Eve After She Had Slapped A Woman, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Keyshia Cole Reveals She Lost Her Friendship With Eve After…

March 9, 2022
Back to top button