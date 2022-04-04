Will Smith Upcoming Film Projects Briefly Suspended After Oscars Slap

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Will Smith is feeling the ripple effect from his Oscars slap.

Just a week after Will smacked Chris Rock in the face, some of his film projects in the works are now in jeopardy. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix was still in the searching process for a new director for Fast and Loose, in which Smith was to star in.

In the wake of the Oscars incident, the action flick has been “quietly moved to the back burner.” It remains unclear if Netflix will proceed with making the movie with another star and director, as the original director had pulled out of the project a week before the Oscars.

In addition, Bad Boys 4 was still in active development prior to the Oscars, but Sony has decided to pump the brakes a bit on the fourth installment in the blockbuster franchise.

Smith’s slave drama, Emancipation, for Apple TV+, tagged the largest film festival acquisition deal in history sealed at over $100M, had already been completed and moved to post-production. The film directed by Antoine Fuqua was scheduled for release during the course of this year, though no official release date has been announced.

In the days that followed the eventful Oscars weekend, Smith has publicly apologized to Chris Rock and even resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, willing to “fully accept any and all consequences” for his “shocking, painful, and inexcusable” conduct.