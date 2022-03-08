background
UFC Fighter, Colby Covington, Comes For Drake After Betting Against Him

UFC Fighter, Colby Covington, Comes For Drake After Betting Against Him » Undercover FM » Post » March 8, 2022
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Colby Covington reacts after the conclusion of his welterweight fight against Jorge Masvidal during the UFC 272 event on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Colby Covington wants to give Drake a fighting piece of his mind!

Colby, the UFC fighter is calling Drizzy Drake out following his bet of $275,000 that Covington would lose out to Jorge Masvidal in their grudge match at UFC 272 on Saturday night, March 5th. Drake was willing to part ways with 7 Bitcoin for a bet, and that would equal roughly $275,000, according to online betting platform, Stakes.

But sadly, all that did not go in his favor, as Covington ended up the victor of the fight in a one-sided decision. During the post-fight press conference, the UFC champ did not hesitate to drag the OVO rapper through every possible mud.

“Let’s talk about all the money that Drake lost tonight,” said Covington. “He needs to go back to, you know, selling those shitty albums to get back the money. He should have went to America’s Pick of the Week by [betting website] mybookie. I tried to give the people the pick of the week. I’m America’s champ, and I was America’s pick of the week.”

Continuing and this time going for the jugular, he added: “Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your shitty little albums and rapping.” Dang! The man must have truly been hurt by the under-appreciation.

Tags
