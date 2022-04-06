Tyler, The Creator Explains The Meaning Behind His “Call Me If You Get Lost” Album Title

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Fresh off his recent achievement of taking home Rap Album of the Year Award at the recently-concluded Grammys, Tyler, The Creator has dipped himself back into his Call Me If You Get Lost tour, with Vince Staples, Kali Uchis, and Teezo Touchdown tagging along.

According to Complex, during one his recent shows in Portland, Oregon, Tyler, in his usual manner seized the moment to speak on a few things personal to him while he was still up on stage, and also granting his fans insight into the real meaning behind his Grammy Award-winning LP, Call Me If You Get Lost, released in 2021.

The California native began:

“When I said ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, I don’t mean when you don’t know what to do. I mean when you call me, I want you to be telling me the shit that you on, the shit that you doing,” the “Flower Boy” rapper told the crowd.

“You out in the world getting lost doing your shit. I don’t want n*ggas calling me like, ‘Oh, I’m sad, I don’t know’ — no, f*ck that. Call me and let me know that you on your shit ’cause I’m on my shit, and maybe we can get on that flight and meet up and see what the f*ck we on. That’s what I meant by that.”