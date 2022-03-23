Tyler, The Creator Coerced A Fan’s Ex-boyfriend To Send Her A Ticket To His Concert

You just have to love Tyler, The Creator and his cute, little stories at his recent tour stops.

Following a streak of storytelling at his recent shows, Tyler, The Creator, at his latest show of his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour, broke down how he coerced a fan’s ex-boyfriend to get her a ticket for the concert.

He began: “Me and Jasper [Dolphin], we went to Baskin-Robbins earlier. I love Baskin, n*gga, that shit is delicious. So we walk in and the girl working there, she’s like, ‘Oh my god! Fuck! This is so crazy! I was supposed to see you tonight!’ And I’m like, ‘Well, why aren’t you coming?’ And she’s like, ‘Well, my bitch ass boyfriend broke up with me a week ago.’ And I’m like, ‘What the fuck that mean?’ He had bought the tickets and when she broke up, he said he’s gonna take his friend instead. So I’m like, ‘Oh, okay, I respect him. I feel it.'”

Then he later goes on to explain that the fan let her ex know that the he was at Baskins copping some ice-cream, which quickly prompted the fan’s ex to show up. When he did, T made him go on Ticketmaster to send her a ticket, and also made sure it was actually sent.

Check out the clip below for the full gist: