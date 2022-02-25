News

Tyga & Doja Cat Get Together For ‘Freaky Deaky’

Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty

Tyga and Doja Cat get all “Freaky Deaky” in their new collaborative effort that was released on Friday, February 25th.

Tyga had already teased the release a day prior by posting an 18-second snippet of the song’s accompanying music video to his social media pages. The visual to the song was Christian Breslauer, and it features Doja in an assortment of lingerie, Tyga tearing through a city glammed up with neon lights in a sports ride, and a giant mouth emerging from a swirly-patterned wall.

“Freaky Deaky” comes shortly a week after Tyga unveiled “Touch It (Remix)” featuring KiDi. Meanwhile, Doja is still shinning from the success of her 2021 album, Planet Her, which entered at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. She’s been scheduled to be honored with the Powerhouse Award at the forthcoming 2022 Billboard Women in Music event on Wednesday, March the 2nd.

“I love making music, but performing has blossomed into something that makes me just as happy,” she confessed to Billboard. “I feel most powerful when I am fully in character onstage.”

Be sure to go Tyga and Doja Cat’s “Freaky Deaky” available now on all music streaming platforms. Watch the music video below:

