TXT (Tomorrow X Together) To Make Their Big Return In Early May With New Music

K-pop boy band, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), are reportedly getting set to put out new music soon.

Earlier today, Star News, a South Korean media outlet, reported that the band currently have their hands on deck, working on new music, scheduled for release sometime in May. Big Hit Music, TXT’s management agency, later brought authenticity to the news through a statement published in Newsen.

“TXT are preparing to make a comeback in early May,” confirmed Big Hit Music, as translated by Soompi. A specific release date and other details are yet to be released, but should be out in the coming weeks.

The new TXT project comes in nine months after the release of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a re-polished version of their sophomore album ’The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’. ‘Fight Or Escape’ featured singles ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’, an “emocore mix” of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ and a new track titled ‘MOA Diary (Dubbadu Wari Wari)’.

The members of TXT have since been releasing several collabs and solo covers. In February, Taehyun and Yeonjun were featured on American singer-songwriter, Salem Ilese’s ‘PS5’, a cut from her ‘Unsponsored Content’ EP. It is worth noting that Ilese co-wrote TXT’s viral 2021 track, ‘Anti-Romantic’ off ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.