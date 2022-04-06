background
News

TXT (Tomorrow X Together) To Make Their Big Return In Early May With New Music

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 6, 2022Last Updated: April 6, 2022
201 1 minute read
Txt (Tomorrow X Together) To Make Their Big Return In Early May With New Music, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022
Tomorrow X Together. Credit: Big Hit Music

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

K-pop boy band, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), are reportedly getting set to put out new music soon.

Earlier today, Star News, a South Korean media outlet, reported that the band currently have their hands on deck, working on new music, scheduled for release sometime in May. Big Hit Music, TXT’s management agency, later brought authenticity to the news through a statement published in Newsen.

“TXT are preparing to make a comeback in early May,” confirmed Big Hit Music, as translated by Soompi. A specific release date and other details are yet to be released, but should be out in the coming weeks.

Don't Miss

The new TXT project comes in nine months after the release of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a re-polished version of their sophomore album ’The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’. ‘Fight Or Escape’ featured singles ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’, an “emocore mix” of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ and a new track titled ‘MOA Diary (Dubbadu Wari Wari)’.

The members of TXT have since been releasing several collabs and solo covers. In February, Taehyun and Yeonjun were featured on American singer-songwriter, Salem Ilese’s ‘PS5’, a cut from her ‘Unsponsored Content’ EP. It is worth noting that Ilese co-wrote TXT’s viral 2021 track, ‘Anti-Romantic’ off ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 6, 2022Last Updated: April 6, 2022
201 1 minute read

Related Articles

Prosecutors Want To Prove Photos Of Ynw Melly'S Tattoos Link Him To Gang Ties, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022

Prosecutors Want To Prove Photos Of YNW Melly’s Tattoos Link…

February 10, 2022
Dolly Parton To Grant Fans Access To Her Limited Edition Nfts In Her Upcoming Event, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022

Dolly Parton To Grant Fans Access To Her Limited Edition…

March 3, 2022
Watch Cam’ron Freestyle On Funk Flex Show, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022

Watch Cam’ron Freestyle On Funk Flex Show

February 1, 2022
Keyshia Cole Admits To Being Cut Off From Eve After She Slapped Her Bag Snatcher, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022

Keyshia Cole Admits To Being Cut Off From Eve After…

March 8, 2022
Back to top button