Trippie Redd Inks $30 Million Deal, And Reveals New Show Charges

Still high off the release of his latest and fourth studio album, “Trip at Knight”, Trippie Redd still has so much up his sleeves.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to make the news public of his $30 million, three-project deal inked with Elliot Grainge’s 10K Projects label. Redd also confirmed in the comments section of his post the specific number of projects linked to the $30 million deal.

The Trip at Knight rapper also wrote in the caption that he would get started on releasing new music from his upcoming album, A Love Letter To You 5, one single at a time. But prior to him sharing the crazy amount he would be raking in with his new deal, he also disclosed in a different post that yesterday’s price is not today’s, as he would now be charging $250,000-$400,000 per show.

“250k – 400k each show that I’m booked for I feel grown need a mustache 💁 for all bookings hit @unnecessaryballing 👏” he wrote. The rapper was sure to make it clear in the comments section of the post that the $30 million is “just the label bag” which doesn’t include touring, merch, or sponsorships.

His last album entered at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.