Travis Scott Has Been Accused Of Violating Gag Order In Astroworld Fest, Citing His Project HEAL Announcement

Travis Scott is has new accusations directed his way still in connection with the Astroworld Festival trial. Lawyers for the victims’ families are calling out Scott for violating a gag order with how Project HEAL, a $5M initiative focused on event safety, was announced.

Scott had broadcast the initiative earlier this month, which sparked outrage amongst the affected families hit by the tragic fest that occurred late last year. Bob Hillard, an attorney representing the late 9-year-old Ezra Blount, also the youngest victim of the tragic festival, claimed Scott’s announcement addressed safety at concerts, one of the main concerns of the lawsuit.

The lawyers, under gag order, are solely to discuss facts on the case if they ever choose to speak to the media. However, State District Judge, Kristen Hawkins clarified that no lawyers should make a case on socials or any other media platform for that matter. Hillard reported to the judge that Scott “did affect and dent the power of your order” when he put out the announcement for Project HEAL.

One of Scott’s attorneys, Stephen Brody, has come out to kick against the claims that Scott violated any such gag orders in the case. Brody simply explained that the rapper has a reputation of giving back to his community.