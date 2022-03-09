Tory Lanez Says He Feels Played And Betrayed, Adding That His New Music Is “Bout To Be Stupid”

Tory Lanez is hurt from too many stabs to his back and folks switching sides on him.

The incredibly talented rapper-singer has dished out several projects over the span of the last few years, which includes his infamous capsule collection. Adding to that, he also The New Toronto 3, Loner, Alone At Prom, VVS Capsule, We Outside, and Daystar under his belt, and all those are releases starting from 2020 onward.

The grind never really ends for Tory. He’s that rich, successful hustler that just wouldn’t stop hustling for more bread. This was suggested by a recent tweet put out by the superstar, which implied he is still in the stu cooking up his next hit, though it remains unclear if Lanez is working on an album or a mixtape, but if one thing is sure, it is that whatever it ends up becoming will be a banger, regardless. Energy!

“It’s a time where I feel like a lot of n*ggas played me and betrayed me,” he tweeted on Monday (March 7th) “And on top of that .. I just got out a crazy break up ……the music bout to be stupid.”

Which is to say that he is channelling all his pain and grief into his new music. And nothing Inspires art like pain.