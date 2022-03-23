Tory Lanez Makes A Clarion Call, In An Online Petition, For The Protection of Black Men

On Tuesday, March 22, Tory Lanez started a petition on Change.org, protesting that the treatment of Black male celebs like himself feels very unfair.

“We are watching the industry and fake cancel culture remove all of our legendary black men, black celebrities and black moguls …..from festivals, from our culture and from our lives,” Tory wrote, starting the petition movement under the alias “Protect Black Men.” “And it starts with us …. we must make a change .. so we can keep our black men thriving.”

He went on to question why Black men are not being shown support, especially in the wake of the protests for the late George Floyd.

“We stood for equal rights of black men 2 years ago with GEORGE FLOYD .. what changed from ‘then to now’ in regards of the protection of BLACK MEN … ‘a man is not his craft … and the craft should never be judged by the man’ don’t let them use our personal life situations to make fake stories that have been misconstrued to hinder and taint our legacies.”

Tory has strong reasons to believe that Black men are seriously under attack, which in turn puts their livelihoods at risk. “STAND FOR US … WE ARE THE BACK BONE OF CULTURE,” he continued. Tory’s petition so far has gained some momentum, as it currently holds about 400 signatures.