Tory Lanez Disses Both Megan Thee Stallion and Her Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, On New Single, ‘Cap’

Tory Lanez really meant business when he said he’d be taking his pain into his new music. It looks like “Cap”, his new single, has kicked off his “stupid music” era.

For months now, Tory Lanez has been going back and forth with Megan Thee Stallion on socials, but that just wouldn’t cut it for Tory, as the Toronto rapper has switched it up by using his music to channel his thoughts and feelings on the sticky situation he finds himself. On his new single, “Cap,” relased today, Tory takes a swing at Megan’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine.

“He a bird, he probably in the X4 / Plus the only party that we know is next door,” Tory raps, making reference to Pardi’s name used in a wordplay contrast with PARTYNEXTDOOR. “You know these ni**as talkin’ / Know these pussy boys a joke,” he continues. “You got a Goyard on your birthday ’cause that ni**a broke.”

No, he didn’t stop there. He went on with some more mockery for Pardison, who has penned hits for Cardi B. “He would say somethin’ back, but he need Cardi B for that.” However, Tory cleared it up in a tweet prior to the song’s release that it is not in any way a diss at Cardi or her husband, Offset.