Tory Lanez Clarifies Beforehand That He Isn’t Dissing Cardi Or Offset On New Single, “Cap”

Tory Lanez has a few things to clear up first before the arrival of his new single, “Cap”.

It’s about to be quite an eventful weekend as both Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez would be dropping on the same day. Megan and Dua Lipa had announced earlier this week that their new collaborative single “Sweetest Pie”, would available on the various music streaming services come Friday, March 10th.

Tory also jumped on the wave of new drops, as he had earlier today revealed some bars from his Friday-slated release. While sharing a brief glimpse of the lyrics to his new song “Cap,” he seemed to be taking an aim at Megan’s boyfriend, musician and songwriter Pardison Fontaine, who had written songs for Cardi B in the past.

“He would say somethin’ back, but he need Cardi B for that,” Tory penned. In the line prior, he had used “migo” in the sentence that paved the way into the Cardi line. He understood how that may cause controversy, so he, beforehand, came on Twitter to clear things up.

“Before my new song #CAP even drops TONIGHT … there’s one thing in the song I don’t want no one getting confused,” he wrote. “I am not dissing @OffsetYRN or @iamcardib That’s family.”