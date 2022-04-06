background
Tory Lanez Arrested But Released On Bond For Violating Court Orders In Ongoing Megan Thee Stallion Case

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 6, 2022Last Updated: April 6, 2022
Image via Getty/Roy Rochlin

Tory Lanez was taken into custody in a courtroom in Los Angeles for having allegedly violated terms of a pre-trial protective order.

At a Tuesday court hearing handling allegations concerning Lanez shooting rapper, Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after having attended a party in 2020, Lanez was taken into custody but was later on released on bond, according to PEOPLE.

At the hearing also, Lanez’s bail was kicked up from $25K to $35K by judge David Herriford, from what Rolling Stone reports. The judge found that the rapper, real name Daystar Peterson, had violated court orders that prohibited him from making contact with Megan or even discussing any discoveries made in the case with outside parties.

Lanez had allegedly violated the court order restricting him by addressing Megan directly on social media and by divulging DNA evidence via a third-party Twitter user.

According to TMZ, judge Herriford stated that a tweet made by Lanez in February directly addressed Megan, citing the tweet from Lanez that reads, “Good D— had me f—— 2 best friends …. and I got caught … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho.”

Back in October 2020, Lanez was charged with two felony count, each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and being in possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. In the succeeding month of the same year, Lanez pleaded not guilty to both charges.

