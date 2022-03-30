Toni Braxton Opens Up About Late Sister, Traci Braxton, Since Announcing Her Passing

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Toni Braxton, for the first time, speaks out since announcing that her sister, Traci Braxton, had passed away at 50 following a lethal battle with cancer.

The eldest Braxton sister confirmed Traci’s passing on 12th March via Instagram with a black-and-white photo of all five of the Braxton daughters paired with a touching tribute to her late younger sister, who she said had passed “as the snow was falling.”

Two weeks later, Braxton disclosed that she truly misses her sister “every day” and also shared how her passing still feels like a dream.

“I wake up every morning and I go ‘Did I dream it? Did I dream it?’ and I have to remind myself ‘no, she’s gone,’ ” Braxton opened up on Tuesday’s episode of “Tamron Hall.” “But she’s been here with us for 50 years so I try to relish at that moment and I try to smile about it and be grateful for the time we had.”

Traci Braxton’s husband, Kevin Surratt, said during the time of his wife’s death, she was privately “undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer.” Toni Braxton also told Hall that her sister stayed optimistic throughout the “tough” past year.

“She was hopeful that she was going to get better and actually she had a lot more time than they initially said, she had another six months that she was with us. So we got to savour that moment with her,” Braxton said. Catch the interview below: