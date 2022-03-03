background
BTS Hurriedly Sell Out All Tickets To Their Upcoming Shows In Las Vegas

March 3, 2022
If you plan on attending the BTS concert and still haven’t purchased tickets yet, you might be out of luck, as the K-pop boy band has just sold out all tickets to their upcoming tour.

All four shows for the “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage — Las Vegas” tour at Allegiant Stadium are now officially sold out, according to Ticketmaster’s Twitter account.

“Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased,” the tweet said. “All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale.”

As always, some fans expressed their frustration, especially those who were still waiting in line to purchase tickets online. Some were of the opinion that the boy band try on their shoes and see what it actually feels like getting tickets to their own shows on the internet.

The K-pop boy band straight out of South Korea will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on the 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th of April, respectively, at the Allegiant Stadium. Also, the in-person broadcast event, “Live Play in Las Vegas”, will be set for MGM Grand Garden on all four days.

