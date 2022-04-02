“There Isn’t Much” For Emeli Sandé In Her New Song

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Internationally-renowned British singer-songwriter, Emeli Sandé, has released her new track, “There Isn’t Much.” The heartfelt, classic power ballad comes in as the latest lead single off Emeli’s upcoming studio effort, “Let’s Say For Instance”, out on Friday, May 6 via Chrysalis Records.

“There Isn’t Much” comes after Emeli’s thrilling performances at ITV’s Concert for Ukraine, a televised fundraiser to provide aid to the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal during the crisis, as well as the annual Commonwealth Day Service that happened earlier this month, where she delivered a beautiful rendition of one of her recent singles, “Brighter Days”, together with the London African Gospel Choir.

Talking about the song, Emeli reveals, “‘There Isn’t Much’ is one of my favorite songs on the album. I wrote it with Naughty Boy and Shaq, and I’m so happy that we managed to get the production, the drums, and the mix really on point for this album. I love the 80s vibe of it; it really reminds me of what my parents might have been listening to when they met.”

Sandé has also dished out an uplifting visual for the single, directed by Mareike Macklon. Check out the song below: