The YouTube Channels Of Eminem, Drake, Ariana Grande & More Fall Victim To Hacking

Fans became greatly puzzled when they saw and received notifications from the YouTube channels of different celebrities uploading some pretty strange videos, though many did realize on time that their fave celebs had been hacked.

Famous artists including Eminem, Drake, Ariana Grande, and many more have been victims to hacking incidents where multiple videos got uploaded to their various accounts, one of which was titled “Justin bieber – Free Paco Sanz (ft. Will Smith, Chris Rock, Skinny flex & Los Pelaos).”

In the video, Sanz can be seen holding a guitar the wrong way, infused with some strange editing effects and Spanish singing which was overdubbed with some heavily-synthesized beats.

Paco Sanz, also identified as Francisco José Sanz, is a security guard hailing from Valencia, Spain, who was arrested for fraud following his obtainment of large sums of money from donations made towards his Cowden Syndrome illness, claiming to have gotten over 2,000 tumors from the condition.

Yet another video entitled “Daddy Yankee – Speed is the Best Hacked by @LosPelosBro on Twitter,” was shared on Harry Styles’ YouTube channel. Though the identity of the Twitter account @lospelaosbro remains unknown. The mysterious handle claims full responsibility for the hacking streak.

The unauthorized videos have since been pulled down from the affected celeb accounts after they had been up for at least an hour.