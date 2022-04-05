The Weeknd May Probably Be Kanye West’s Coachella Headliner Replacement

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

The Weeknd might just be one to replace Kanye West as one of the major headliners at this year’s Coachella.

Early on Sunday, the announcement came that Ye had pulled out of the festival just two weeks before he was scheduled to headline with the likes of Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. Though it stays unclear why, Ye’s decision comes amid a report that claims he is “going away to get help.”

Now, Page Six reports that all rumors are pointing in the direction of The Weeknd as his replacement. The “Blinding Lights” singer, who had headlined the festival back in 2018 alongside Beyoncé and Eminem, is now getting set for his own “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour, set to kick off in Toronto on July 8th with special guest, Doja Cat.

“Kanye has definitely pulled out of Coachella. He hasn’t been rehearsing or putting on a production,” a source said in the wake of the new development. “Now it would be virtually impossible for him to get it together. Look for The Weeknd to replace him.”

The Weeknd is yet to acknowledge the report, though he has been active on Twitter, promoting his “Out of Time” music video as well as teasing the idea of a possible name change. Coachella too has not put out an official announcement in that regard.