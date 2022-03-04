background
The Weeknd Launches XO Humanitarian Fund To Combat World Famine

Photo credit: World Food Program USA

The Weeknd will be working in conjunction with the United Nations World Food Programme to combat the global hunger crisis. Bless his heart.

The Weeknd has just dolled out a whopping $500K to his new fund, which would take up aiding the United Nations World Food Programme in its unrelenting efforts to tackle world hunger. WFP and The Weeknd have launched the XO Humanitarian Fund in a bid to placate the sting of famine all over the world. In addition to his large donation, the “Blinding Lights” crooner also plans to add $1 for every ticket sold from the North American leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour.

“The goal with this fund is to provide immediate life-saving support to people who are on the brink of starvation,” said The Weeknd in a press release. “I’m so thankful to have WFP as a partner and to further expand our reach to those who need it most.”

“We are grateful that The Weeknd is on this journey with us to fight global hunger,” WFP USA’s president and CEO Barron Segar said. “We cannot allow millions of children, women and men to starve when we have the food and expertise to save them.”

