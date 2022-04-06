The Weeknd Adds Another Diamond Single To His Collection

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

The Weeknd is now in the league of artists with the most Diamond singles, many thanks to his two newest certifications from the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA).

The phenomenal singer landed his 2nd and 3rd Diamond RIAA certifications for his 2016 hit, “Starboy”, and 2020 hit “Blinding Lights.” This probably wouldn’t surprise many, as “Blinding Lights” was named las November as Billboard’s No.1 Song of All Time following its crazy chart success.

The standout track taken off Weeknd’s 2020 album, After Hours, was given that title, explained by Billboard as “A designation that factors in total weeks on the chart as well as exact chart positions, with weeks at No. 1 earning the greatest value and weeks at No. 100 earning the least.”

The song had also remarkably spent one whole year on the Hot 100’s Top 10 chart, and also rose to become the fastest song to clock in with 2.5 billion streams on Spotify. With his new Diamond certification in the bag, The Weeknd now falls behind only Bruno Mars, who has a total of four Diamond singles.

According to reports from UPROXX, The Weeknd currently ties with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Eminem, Imagine Dragons, and Maroon 5, that all hold three diamond certifications each.