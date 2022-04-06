background
News

The Weeknd Adds Another Diamond Single To His Collection

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 6, 2022Last Updated: April 6, 2022
201 1 minute read
The Weeknd Adds Another Diamond Single To His Collection, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

The Weeknd is now in the league of artists with the most Diamond singles, many thanks to his two newest certifications from the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA).

The phenomenal singer landed his 2nd and 3rd Diamond RIAA certifications for his 2016 hit, “Starboy”, and 2020 hit “Blinding Lights.” This probably wouldn’t surprise many, as “Blinding Lights” was named las November as Billboard’s No.1 Song of All Time following its crazy chart success.

The standout track taken off Weeknd’s 2020 album, After Hours, was given that title, explained by Billboard as “A designation that factors in total weeks on the chart as well as exact chart positions, with weeks at No. 1 earning the greatest value and weeks at No. 100 earning the least.”

Don't Miss

The song had also remarkably spent one whole year on the Hot 100’s Top 10 chart, and also rose to become the fastest song to clock in with 2.5 billion streams on Spotify. With his new Diamond certification in the bag, The Weeknd now falls behind only Bruno Mars, who has a total of four Diamond singles.

According to reports from UPROXX, The Weeknd currently ties with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Eminem, Imagine Dragons, and Maroon 5, that all hold three diamond certifications each.

Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 6, 2022Last Updated: April 6, 2022
201 1 minute read

Related Articles

Power Architect, 50 Cent Has Threatened To Take His Leave From Starz, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022

Power Architect, 50 Cent Has Threatened To Take His Leave…

March 2, 2022
Faith Evans, Wife Of The Late Biggie, Remembers Him Fondly On 25Th Anniversary Of His Death, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022

Faith Evans, Wife Of The Late Biggie, Remembers Him Fondly…

March 10, 2022
3 Arrested At Nba Youngboy'S Texas Home, Guns Recovered, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022

3 Arrested At NBA Youngboy’s Texas Home, Guns Recovered

January 27, 2022
Missy Elliott Reacts To Resurfaced Clip Of Lil Wayne Calling Her His Favorite Rapper, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022

Missy Elliott Reacts To Resurfaced Clip Of Lil Wayne Calling…

February 8, 2022
Back to top button