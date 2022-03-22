background
The Oscars In Talks With Beyoncé For A Telecast Performance At Same Tennis Courts In Compton Where Venus & Serena Williams Trained

March 22, 2022
Photo credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

The BeyHive is all buzz following a new report about Beyoncé and the Academy Awards went public on the 21st of March.

Hollywood’s elite, this weekend, will be coming together for the coveted and highly-respected Oscars, in which artists like Shiela E. and Travis Barker are scheduled to perform. According to Variety, the Academy has been on a committed grind to make have Beyoncé put on an unforgettable show, which would promise to be monumental moment in music.

Queen Bey made key contributions to the soundtrack of King Richard on “Be Alive,” and according to the aforementioned media outlet, the Oscars are doing all in their power to get the singer to perform the track at the epoch-making event.

Prolific actor, Will Smith, famously starred in the biopic as Richard Williams, father to female tennis icons, Venus and Serena. Sources supplying Variety with info claimed: “Beyoncé’s camp has been in deep talks with producers to mount a satellite performance of the song — one that would possibly open the show, and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, Calif.”

If that report actually ends up being true, then Beyoncé would be delivering “Be Alive” on the same courts that Venus and Serena relentlessly practiced on as kids, which in turn helped shape them into the global sports stars the world knows today.

