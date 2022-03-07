The Game Stands Firm On His Stance About Being Better Than Eminem, And Suggests A Rap Battle

The Game was featured on the recent episode of Drink Champs, and he freed his thoughts and opinions during the four-hour duration of the interview. One of the outrageous opinions of his was that he was a better rapper than Eminem, and stood a greater chance to totally dust him in a Verzuz battle.

When discussing Em, he admitted having respect for him, but that he was still better at rap than the rap god.

“Eminem, Eminem is Eminem. I like Eminem, he’s one of the f*cking good emcees, great emcees. I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not. He not. He’s not. Ay, challenge it. It’s not drama!… Swizz [Beatz] and Timbaland know that it’s bigger than Verzuz. I’m not saying I want smoke with Eminem, I’m saying I want smoke with Eminem, him, and him, whoever.”

Promoting the episode yesterday, March 6th, on his Instagram page, The Game stood unwavering by his opinion, suggesting getting in the booth with the rapper as the only way to settle the matter: “Nah. Is Eminem better than me? Nah he’s not, bro. I think the best way to see if he is or if I am is, sh*t n***a, let’s rap about it. Let’s get up, let’s get in the studio, let’s rap about it. Let’s do something, let’s put something out, let’s see, cause that’s what this sh*t is. Let’s rap.”