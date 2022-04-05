The Game Gearing Up With Fierce Eminem Diss, Says Wack 100

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

The Game is prepped and pumped to kick his beef with Eminem up several notches.

Wack 100, during a recent Clubhouse session, divulged that Game is gearing up with a Slim Shady diss on his upcoming single. “We startin’ a fire, the Black Slim Shady is coming,” Wack said. “That ni**a better be ready, because this ni**a done went crazy.” When asked if he would be coming for Eminem, Wack answered, “He’s coming like a motherfu**er.”

Wack believes the beef will create an entertaining battle, referencing Em’s feud history with Machine Gun Kelly, Nick Cannon, and his mother. “That ni**a Em is a disrespectful ni**a,” added Wack. “He disrespects his own mama, my n***a, shit. He disrespect himself. This n***a talks about killing his baby mama and putting her in the trunk… There are no limits to where he gon’ go with another motherfu**er.”

Wack praised both MCs, “You got two crafty ni**as. Two disrespectful, two rappin’ ass ni**as,” while giving Me a forewarning of what’s about to hit him. “That ni**a better be ready,” he said. “One thing about Game, he already got a response. The first one gon’ f**k the world up.”

Someone in the chat thought to suggest that Game’s beef with Eminem could force 50 Cent to get involved, but Wack didn’t bat an eyelid.