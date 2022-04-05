background
News

The Game Gearing Up With Fierce Eminem Diss, Says Wack 100

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 5, 2022Last Updated: April 5, 2022
202 1 minute read
The Game Gearing Up With Fierce Eminem Diss, Says Wack 100, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022
Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty Images

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

The Game is prepped and pumped to kick his beef with Eminem up several notches.

Wack 100, during a recent Clubhouse session, divulged that Game is gearing up with a Slim Shady diss on his upcoming single. “We startin’ a fire, the Black Slim Shady is coming,” Wack said. “That ni**a better be ready, because this ni**a done went crazy.” When asked if he would be coming for Eminem, Wack answered, “He’s coming like a motherfu**er.”

Wack believes the beef will create an entertaining battle, referencing Em’s feud history with Machine Gun Kelly, Nick Cannon, and his mother. “That ni**a Em is a disrespectful ni**a,” added Wack. “He disrespects his own mama, my n***a, shit. He disrespect himself. This n***a talks about killing his baby mama and putting her in the trunk… There are no limits to where he gon’ go with another motherfu**er.”

Don't Miss

Wack praised both MCs, “You got two crafty ni**as. Two disrespectful, two rappin’ ass ni**as,” while giving Me a forewarning of what’s about to hit him. “That ni**a better be ready,” he said. “One thing about Game, he already got a response. The first one gon’ f**k the world up.”

Someone in the chat thought to suggest that Game’s beef with Eminem could force 50 Cent to get involved, but Wack didn’t bat an eyelid.

Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 5, 2022Last Updated: April 5, 2022
202 1 minute read

Related Articles

Mase Seemingly Targets Diddy In “Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha”, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Mase Seemingly Targets Diddy In “Oracle 2: The Liberation of…

March 15, 2022
Travis Scott Has Been Accused Of Violating Gag Order In Astroworld Fest, Citing His Project Heal Announcement, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Travis Scott Has Been Accused Of Violating Gag Order In…

March 30, 2022
Freddie Gibbs Reignites Beef With Gunna By Dancing To &Quot;Poochie Gown&Quot; On Stage, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Freddie Gibbs Reignites Beef With Gunna By Dancing To "Poochie…

March 28, 2022
Lil Nas X Performs His Hits At The 2022 Grammys, Alongside Nas &Amp; Jack Harlow, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Lil Nas X Performs His Hits At The 2022 Grammys,…

April 4, 2022
Back to top button