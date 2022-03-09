The Game Claims He Didn’t Hit Eminem’s Numbers For Being “Too Real & Unapologetically Black”

The Game continues to insist that he is a better rapper when compared with Eminem, and he has presented some facts to buttress his point.

The controversy was first started when the Los Angeles rapper got with Drink Champs bared his mind about entertaining zero fear when it comes to challenging the rap god in a Verzuz battle.

“Eminem, Eminem is Eminem. I like Eminem, he’s one of the f*cking good emcees, great emcees. I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not. He not. He’s not. Ay, challenge it. It’s not drama!… Swizz [Beatz] and Timbaland know that it’s bigger than Verzuz. I’m not saying I want smoke with Eminem, I’m saying I want smoke with Eminem, him, and him, whoever.”

But Em fans came for him with messages and comments that bordered on the Detroit icon having the most certified Gold and Platinum singles of any artist. Game caught wind of this and came back to say that he is not shifting grounds.

In a series of tweets, the rapper went in on why Eminem amassed more success than be did, claiming that Slim Shady had a machine propelling him from behind.

“…for those of you who don’t know how major record companies do business: it’s a machine designed to work for the artists who PLAY NICE in massa’s house. I was TOO REAL, TOO UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK & cut the puppet strings early on in my career n decided to rebel,” he wrote.