The Continent’s Best for Africa Month

May is Africa Month, an opportunity to be loud and proud about our rich shared heritage. Africa thrives on stories, and with DStv you have a dedicated storyteller to bring you authentic inspirational content from around the continent. To celebrate African pride, take some time to look at what our creatives are doing in the areas of food, lifestyle and spiritual wellbeing.

Here’s what to watch on DStv this Africa Month.

Africa Day Concert

Wednesday, 25 May | 21:00 | MTV Base (DStv Channel 322)

Tune into MTV Base, a leader in musical and cultural tastemaking, for a celebration of Africa Day 2022. Talented artists from across the continent will be telling stories of African excellence. The 2021 concert was hosted by Idris Elba and featured performances by Blaq Diamond and Ghana’s Gyakie. This time around, viewers can look forward to seeing performances from Blxckie and Uncle Waffles.

Indodakazi Yam

Saturday, 28 May | 20:30 | Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161)

Mzansi Magic is dedicated to bringing audiences new and exciting original movies. Tune in for a moving look into the lives and stories of ordinary South African families and communities. Fiction is, after all, one of the best ways to gain new perspectives on our fellow Africans.

My Kenyan Plate

Tuesdays | 16:30 | Honey TV (DStv Channel 173)

Chef Chep Chikoni is passionate about sharing traditional Kenyan food with the world. With a base of simple, easily accessible ingredients and focusing on one-pot recipes – a relief for reluctant cooks everywhere! – My Kenyan Plate shows the diversity of African food and shows that cooking is always fun.

Exclusive to YouTube

For the Culture | Tuesdays

Seasoned presenter and speaker Hulisani Ravele invites South Africans with big ideas onto her couch for a candid chat in the new lifestyle show For The Culture. Head over to DStv’s YouTube channel every Tuesday to hear guests’ opinions on topics such as language diversity, gender roles in relationships, navigating difficult family dynamics, mental health and so much more. Hulisani speaks to the likes of Zikhona Sodlaka, Lootlove and Dr David Wa Maahlamela.

Ishushu

Sundays | 18:00 | Moja Love (DStv Channel 157)

Ishushu, hosted by the dynamic Dineo Ranaka and The Purple Chef, is a brand new cooking competition show where two individuals go up against each other to be named the best cook. Family members judge them on their cooking abilities. Tune in to see who comes out on top. The heat is on in the kitchen!

Homegrown Tastes South Africa

Wednesdays | 20:00 | BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174)

Lorna Maseko travels the country to cook mouthwatering meals with friends. This month, follow her to Hout Bay and Durban, where she will be preparing food alongside Jo-Anne Strauss and Khaya Mthethwa.

Hair To the Throne

Mondays | 16:00 | Honey TV (DStv Channel 173)

The stakes are high in this brand new hairstyling competition hosted by Nigerian supermodel Adeola Ariyo. Young creative hairstylists from all over the continent go head to head to come up with exciting pieces of wearable art.

Sangoma, Khanyisa!

Sundays | 17:30 | Honey TV (DStv Channel 173)

This show has been called “a bridge between psychology and African spirituality. Sangoma Mkhulu Ramets opens a space for people to share their concerns and ask for guidance, a much needed act of service.

Sangoma, Khanyisa! will go a long way towards removing stigma, taboo and misinformation around the spiritual realm.

Africa is a continent full of rich history and one with a bright future. All this is clear to see with DStv. Tune in and come along on Africa’s journey of evolution.