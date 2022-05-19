background
Teyana Taylor Wins Masked Singer

Olumide JokotadeMay 19, 2022Last Updated: May 19, 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Teyana Taylor attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

American singer-songwriter and model Teyana Taylor has won the 2022 edition of  The Masked Singer. Dressed in a firefly costume, Teyana turned heads with her superb rendition of Usher’s single, “Bad Girl.”

In the video of her performance posted on Twitter by the organisers of the show, one could see the beautiful impression on the faces of the judges as Teyana performed her number. In a different setting, it would have been impossible to guess Teyana didn’t originally sing that song; the performance was that good.

The grand finale of the Masked singer competiton which returned for its seventh season after a two year break was hosted by Mariah Carey’s ex-husband, Nick Cannon. The finals was a battle between the Firefly, Prince and Ringmaster mask wearers to see who would join T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey and Jewel in “The Masked Singer” Hall of Fame.

    • For their first performance of the evening, Ringmaster gave a beautiful rendition of “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles, Prince sang Coldplay’s hit song, “Viva La Vida”, while Teyana Taylor in a Firefly costume sang Usher’s “Bad Girl”.

    Moving on to the final round to face Ringmaster, Teyana Taylor performed “Lost Without U” by Robin Thicke, while Ringmaster performed Katy Perry’s “Waking up in Vegas.” After a final round of voting, Ringmaster who turns out to be Hayley Orrantia was voted runners up, leaving Teyana Taylor the Firefly as the winner of the seventh season of The Masked Singer.

    Teyana Taylor has now joined the exclusive class of T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey and Jewel in “The Masked Singer” Hall of Fame.

