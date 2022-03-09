background
Text Messages Between Chris Brown & Rape Accuser Leaked, Watering Down Rape Allegations

March 9, 2022
Photo credit: Variety

The “With You” singer began his year on a pretty rocky note after two anonymous women filed police reports against the singer late in January, in which they accused Chris Brown of drugging and raping them at a yacht party posted right outside Diddy’s mansion in Miami in 2020.

Miami police have been unrelenting with their investigation, which has led to their obtainment of text messages shared between Brown and one of the women, simply known as Jane Doe, who had accused Brown of rape.

From what Radar reports, Doe began flooding Breezy’s cell with raunchy texts and nudes at about the same time after the alleged rape had happened. The text messages uncover Brown responding to Doe’s NSFW photos in the morning hours of December 31st, which shows the singer suggesting that she “should take a plan b.”

After the lady in question agreed, Brown was quick to stop replying to her texts. Law enforcement churned out handfuls text messages which continue after the night of the alleged rape, stretching all the way into August 26. The text messages reveal that Doe legit moved to Los Angeles not too long after the stint with Brown, and many times tried to see him again to no avail.

