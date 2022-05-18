Taylor Swift gets her own course at a Canadian University

Undergraduate university students in Canada can now professionally study the life, skills, and talents of R&B star Taylor Swift after an Ontario University created an entire credit course on the American pop star.

The 3-unit course ENGL 294 will be available for students at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, from Fall 2022. The course is one of the undergraduate courses for students of English and literature/literary studies at the Department of English at the University.

The course titled “Taylor Swift’s Literary Legacy (Taylor’s version) will examine the peculiarity of the “cultural impact” of the songs from Swift’s nine studio albums, live performances, as well as all other materials she references and alludes to in all of her works. The course will also examine the singer’s socio-political impact on contemporary culture.

According to the course description, the course is designed to help students understand the interconnectedness and intersections of literary and cultural studies by examining Taylor Swift’s works through the lenses of Literary theories.

Taylor Swift follows in the footsteps of football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham in becoming the third celebrity to have a university course designed based on their life’s work. The University of British Columbia Okanagan announced in 2015 that they had designed a Fourth-year semester-long course on the Sociology of Ronaldo. The course designed by an associate professor of Sociology studies the peculiar features that stand the Portuguese superstar out from other footballers. Staffordshire University had earlier announced they were offering students an opportunity to study the life and skills of David Beckham just before the English man joined Real Madrid from Manchester United.