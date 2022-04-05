background
News

Tasha K Given Strict Court Orders To Delete All Cardi B Slander Videos, Never To Repost

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 5, 2022Last Updated: April 5, 2022
200 1 minute read
Tasha K Given Strict Court Orders To Delete All Cardi B Slander Videos, Never To Repost, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

A federal judge on Monday, April 4th, issued an order to YouTuber, Tasha K, to yank down over 20 defamatory videos about Cardi B and also gave her ban on ever posting about the rapper again on a range of specific subjects.

Judge William M. Ray, two months after Cardi B had won a $4 million defamation verdict against Tasha, has issued an alleged permanent injunction against the YouTuber, which would require her to take down 21 videos within the next five days, and to never ever utter certain statements.

The statements that were banned include that Cardi B had prostituted herself and that she had contracted herpes, among several others. The injunction happens to be the product of an agreement between the two parties. Last month, Cardi asked for the order, arguing that Tasha still posed a “constant ongoing threat” to repost her “disgusting lies.”

Don't Miss

Tasha had initially kicked against the order, but eventually agreed to the restrictions imposed on Monday. Judge Ray would have probably still granted some level of injunction even if Tasha proved adamant to agreeing to it.

However, Tasha is currently appealing the verdict to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. If that court ends up overturning the verdict, that would mean a revocation for Monday’s injunction.

Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 5, 2022Last Updated: April 5, 2022
200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Asian Doll Previews New Drill Song With Justin Bieber'S &Quot;Baby&Quot; Sampled On It, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Asian Doll Previews New Drill Song With Justin Bieber’s “Baby”…

March 22, 2022
Kanye West Accompanied By Alicia Keys, Migos, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, Dababy, Marilyn Manson &Amp; More For &Quot;Donda 2&Quot; Experience Performance, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Kanye West Accompanied By Alicia Keys, Migos, Jack Harlow, Fivio…

February 23, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion Announces Collaboration With Dua Lipa To Drop This Friday, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Collaboration With Dua Lipa To Drop…

March 7, 2022
Baby Keem Speaks On Potential Joint Album With Kendrick Lamar, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Baby Keem Speaks On Potential Joint Album With Kendrick Lamar

April 5, 2022
Back to top button