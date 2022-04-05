Tasha K Given Strict Court Orders To Delete All Cardi B Slander Videos, Never To Repost

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

A federal judge on Monday, April 4th, issued an order to YouTuber, Tasha K, to yank down over 20 defamatory videos about Cardi B and also gave her ban on ever posting about the rapper again on a range of specific subjects.

Judge William M. Ray, two months after Cardi B had won a $4 million defamation verdict against Tasha, has issued an alleged permanent injunction against the YouTuber, which would require her to take down 21 videos within the next five days, and to never ever utter certain statements.

The statements that were banned include that Cardi B had prostituted herself and that she had contracted herpes, among several others. The injunction happens to be the product of an agreement between the two parties. Last month, Cardi asked for the order, arguing that Tasha still posed a “constant ongoing threat” to repost her “disgusting lies.”

Tasha had initially kicked against the order, but eventually agreed to the restrictions imposed on Monday. Judge Ray would have probably still granted some level of injunction even if Tasha proved adamant to agreeing to it.

However, Tasha is currently appealing the verdict to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. If that court ends up overturning the verdict, that would mean a revocation for Monday’s injunction.