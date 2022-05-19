T-Pain Reschedules Texas Tour, Calls Out Fans Who Complain

American rapper, T-Pain has called out fans who took to social media to express their displeasure at the rapper’s decision to call of his shows on his “The Road to Wisconsin Tour”. The rapper had decided and announced his plans to call of the shows and reschedule them to a larger date following the mass murders and large scale tragedy recorded in the US in the past two weeks.

The buffalo community of New York was last weekend thrown into mourning when a mass murderer, Payton Gendron, 18 travelled 200 miles to open fire on innocent black residents of the Buffalo community, killing 10 people, and injuring three others.

Earlier in the week, another shooting occurred in Deep Ellum, Texas at a popular venue, leaving three dead and three others injured. With T-Pain scheduled to hold his show in Texas only days after the tragedy, he has thus decided to compassionately reschedule the shows to allow the community heal while mourning their losses.

Much to the dismay of T-Pain, the decision to reschedule the shows has not gone down well with tour goers who were looking forward to attending the shows, having already booked their tickets. The star rapper, known for his carefree personality and is one of the more fun, lighter-hearted has now taken to Instagram to express, with strong words, his anger and displeasure at the lack of compassion and understanding from his fans.

“Look, I understand that, you know, you had your plans and you wanted to go to a concert and oh my god this is gon’ be fun that night—people f*cking died!” T-Pain said in a video. “People f*cking died! You think you’re having the worst time than the people that f*cking died? Because your concert plans got f*cked up?”, the rapper said in a video posted on Instagram.

“I’m sorry you didn’t have to reschedule your entire f*cking living life for a goddamn concert,” he added. “I’d rather f*cking not be on tour than disrespect somebody that f*cking died. Like, come on, man. I don’t give a f*ck about no f*ckin’ concert when it comes to people’s lives! I don’t give a f*ck if your plans got—what the f*ck? I’m sorry this sh*t didn’t work out for you. Guess who else it didn’t work out for? The people that f*cking died the other day!”, he added.

Watch the video below: