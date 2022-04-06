T.I. Comes After Comedian For Making Jokes About Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Him & Wife, Tiny

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Just when we all thought the Oscars drama regarding Will Smith’s impulsive actions were gradually starting to simmer down, T.I. became a trending topic following a confrontation he was involved in during a comedy show going viral.

In a video posted online, a comedy show in Atlanta looked to have been interrupted by T.I. after he had grown upset over a comedian making jokes about the sexual assault allegations levelled against him and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

“There was no f*cking crime. It is nothing to charge me for,” T.I. said before the comedian made an attempt to speak, but he didn’t let her. “Shut the f*ck up for a second. Listen, no, no, no. As many times as you done talked on that sh*t, n*gga, I’m gon’ check yo’ motherf*ckin’ ass as long as it takes. When you stop talkin’ about it, when you stop playin’ with me and mine, I’ma stop sayin’ something.”

“Ain’t no motherf*ckin’ case, ain’t gon’ be no motherf*ckin’ case, ’cause I ain’t did nothing wrong and my wife ain’t did nothin’ wrong. And if you keep on playin’ with me, n*gga, I’m gon’ motherf*ckin’ continue to confront you publicly, verbally.” The comedian made an attempt to play it off, saying T.I. was innocent as well as telling him that it wasn’t a rap battle.

Watch the dramatic exchange in the clip below.