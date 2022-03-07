T.I. Addresses Kodak Black’s Accusation Of Him Trying To Get Him Taken Off His Label

Controversial rap star, Kodak Black, popularly known for his random, sporadic behavior, which often lands him in unwarranted trouble. Like how he went at rapper, T.I., in a freestyle.

Doing a short freestyle on a call on the Breakfast Club with Charlamagne Tha God, he mentioned that Outkast’s Big Boi, and T.I. tried to take him off his record deal: “Big Boi and T.I. tried to get me kicked up off the label.”

T.I. must have had his ears full to the point of issuing a befitting response, initially commenting on Instagram to let Kodak know that he was legit shook about his diss: “BIG (cap emoji). Don’t know where u get this cap ass sh*t from Bruh? For the rec….I ain’t never wasted my time worrying about another n***a bankroll or record deal. Told you this in your section face to face personally in Booby Trap & I’ll say it again. Much success to you youngsta. Stay focused.”

T.I. didn’t just stop there. He went on to post a video on his IG that addressed the Kodak issue again, saying that he would never even try to make moves to uproot an artist from their label, let alone Kodak that he has nothing but love for.