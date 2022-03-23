SZA Sent TDE’s Punch A New Record That Gave Him "Instant Chills"

When the name SZA is mentioned, the first thing that first comes to mind is black excellence in music. From the release of her first mixtape down to the debút of her first solo album, Ctrl, on record label, TDE, SZA has been a force to be reckoned with. A singing powerhouse.

With the wild commercial success of her debút studio album, fans have been on her case to put out something, anything in form of a project, but instead the songstress continues to take her time with her music, releasing only a couple of singles and appearing as a feature on quite a number of hits.

In July last year, fans came with up speculations that suggested that the singer’s record label had a hand in her delay with music and project releases, but when she caught wind of the viral trend, she quickly came to quell things, expressing her love for both her label and team.

And just recently, Top Dawg Entertainment president, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, has gave a bit of teaser to what is to come from the singer when he tweeted, “Man. SZA sent me this joint she was recording last night… [mind blown emojis]. Instant chills. SMH.

In reply to the numerous fab questions about wanting a project from the singer, the music exec added, “Lol. I’m just trying to share my excitement with y’all and letting y’all know y’all getting something special.”