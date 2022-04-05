SZA Has Confirmed That Her Ankle Is Indeed Broken: “I Thought It Was Just Sprained”

After having accepted her first GRAMMY award on crutches on Sunday night, SZA has now confirmed that her ankle is actually broken.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards took place on Sunday night, and a good number of artists won their first Grammy that night including Doja Cat and SZA, snatching the award for Best Pop/Duo Performance for their collab “Kiss Me More.”

Upon the time to receive the anticipated award, Doja Cat dashed back into the auditorium from the bathroom while SZA managed to make her way to the stage aided by crutches. Of course that came as a surprise to everyone, seeing as she had just walked the red carpet hours before with no need for assistance.

SZA informed the Grammy press room that she had injured herself a few days earlier as she readied herself to travel for the event. “It’s very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before,” she said.

Earlier on Monday, SZA confirmed via her Instagram stories that her ankle was fractured from the X-ray she had received. “Lmao welp it’s confirmed broken,” she wrote. “I thought it was just sprained (crying emoji). I was NOT missing that carpet.” Hopefully her leg heals soon.